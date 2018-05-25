Hyderabad is playing with fire

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the eagerness to promote ‘ease of doing business’, fire safety norms appear to be being ignored. Several industries and institutions, which were earlier under the purview of the state disaster response and fire services department with respect to fire safety norms, are now given a free hand to do away with fire safety measures.

At least, that is what is painted by the fire services department through a circular memorandum that “restricts” its officials from issuing No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to hazardous industries like gas godowns, explosives and those which are processing highly combustible materials. The circular was issued on June 3, 2017 as per which institutions like junior and degree colleges, hospitals, laboratories and buildings used for manufacturing and holding light, moderately and highly hazardous materials also need not procure NOC.

Even as denizens continue to approach the department for Fire NOC, officials refuse to issue it citing Section 13 of the Fire Services Act, 1999. Another circular issued on February 24, 2018 clarified that a Fire NOC was not required for institutions like engineering, professional college buildings, industries, and warehouse building owners as June 3, 2017 circular was in force.The circular memorandum currently exempts such buildings as they either are 15 metres and below in height or are not covered in the Fire Services Act, 1999.

It may be noted that a NOC clearance is given by the department only when the building complies with the National Building Code, 2016, have sufficient fire-fighting equipment, staircases and open spaces. A quick scan of the recent fire accidents in the city reveal common instances of fire at buildings which are 15 metres or below. The department, which issues NOC to buildings, which are 15 metres and above in height for commercial purposes and 18 metres and above for residential purposes, have made the officers “free” by reducing their workload.

“The power that we had earlier has been restricted. We are free. Otherwise, we cannot do justice to our job by going and inspecting so many buildings,” saidd a senior official of the department. “The idea was to reduce corruption but, at the same time, people are bound to flout rules. The circular has just made it unnecessary for commercial building owners and industries on fire precautions. The concept of NOC is to check adherence to fire safety norms,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Expired fire extinguishers being used

at GHMC

In a recent fire in an industry at Bollarum, property worth lakhs of rupees was lost due to poor fire safety measures.

In another fire accident in a plastic industry, huge damage was caused.

Interestingly, GHMC Bhavan, where the departments’ fire prevention wing is located, also lags behind in maintaining its fire equipment. The fire extinguishers on all the floors were refilled last on April 28 last year and it is now well past the one-year expiry date.

Fire prevention wing has a 50 pc staff shortage with four of the eight officers currently working.