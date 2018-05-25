Nation first, Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents can take a detour: Army

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After all, not all Cantonment roads may be opened to the public. Days after the Ministry of Defence ordered opening of all cantonment roads, Lieutenant General DR Soni, who is the General Officer Commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian Army’s Southern command based in Pune, has put his foot down against the move. He is understood to have sought a review, which in all likelihood is going to result in most SCB roads remaining out of bounds for the public forever.

The review, once undertaken, could possibly stretch for more than two months and till such time, the Local Military Authority (LMA) will prevent civilians from using a majority of the roads. So far, public is being allowed on 11 of the 25 Cantonment roads while others will remain ‘no-go’ zones.

‘‘The General has sought a review and study of security protocols. The matter concerns national security and we cannot allow civilians all over Cantonment area. There is no problem with civilians but who will guarantee that anti-national elements, in the grab of civilians, do not take advantage of the situation ?’’ top Army sources told Express.

Army officials said that strategically sensitive equipment that are used in enemy operations are stored here, making it impossible to allow civilians gain access to many of these roads. Besides strategically sensitive equipment, the cantonment is home to 54 divisions and 76 Brigades apart from the Bison divisional headquarters, a fighting formation of the Indian Army. That makes it one of the most important Army stations in the Country.



“It is here that we and our men get trained everyday to be war ready. Many of these areas are sensitive from the security point of view and we do not have even mobile phone connectivity here. Our Jawans get trained here starting from 6 am, and opening all roads will become a hindrance to their training. Besides, our communications centres are here, so are the weaponry and defence labs. We have to safeguard them. If something goes wrong here, then it could be disastrous.

People taking a detour of a few kilometres is better than putting the nation itself to risk by opening all roads,’’ Army officials said. “The Cantonment has existed since the time of Independence and was planned far away from the city. Will the authorities allow general public to pass through the Chief Minister’s camp office or the state Secretariat ? What is so secretive there?’’ an official questioned.

Army officials added that though the security scenario in the country was, by and large, better till 2000, in the last 10 to 15 years, the situation has gone from bad to worse in terms of threats from the neighbouring countries which demands heightened security measures. “Even in countries like China, Pakistan, USA or UK, civilians are not allowed anywhere closer to Army bases.’’

Morning walkers prevented from taking Wellington road

Hyderabad: Though the Local Military Authority (LMA) termed the incident where morning walkers were prevented from using the AOC roads on Wednesday morning as rumours, walkers were again prevented on Thursday morning from taking Wellington road in AOC line unit by Army men guarding the locality. However, vehicles continued to ply on the stretch.

Speaking to Express, T Satish Kumar, one of the morning walkers said, “We don’t understand that why Army men are not allowing morning walkers in the AOC line. At the time of restrictions on roads closure, they allowed morning walkers but now they are not doing so.” On contacting J Rama Krishna vice president of SCB said,“We are planning to conduct a meeting with LMA officials. “In the meeting, we requested them not to restrict civilians commuting in Cantonment area. All the issues will be solved in next two-three days.” He said that the roads that were closed are thrown open now and remaining four roads will be opened soon.