Torn flexis disrupt Hyderabad Metro Rail services on Ameerpet route

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the third time this month, Hyderabad Metro Rail services were disrupted for about half an hour on Thursday. Owing to heavy winds an advertisement flexi fell on the overhead power lines at JNTUH Kukatapally at 5.35 pm and services were disrupted till 6.05 pm between Ameerpet and Miyapur section. Maintenance and Operation staff L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRH) removed the flexis. Normal services were resumed from 6.05 pm.

Commuters between Ameerpet and Miyapur were left stranded at the respective metros for about 30 minutes, following the flexi falling on the overhead lines at JNTU, Kuktapally.A similar incident took place on evening of May 2 when an advertisement flexi fell on the overhead power lines due to the strong winds and rains at Begumpet disrupting metro rail services for about 30 minutes. As many as 300 to 400 hoardings which are very near to Metro Rail Over Head Traction and metro tracks covering 30 km stretch from Miyapur-Ameerpet (13 km) of Corridor-I and Ameerpet-Nagole (17 km) of Corridor-III may cause disruption of metro rail services during the ensuing monsoon as there are possibilities of large number of flexi banners getting torned and falling on running metro rail OHTs and rail tracks.

Thundershowers and heavy winds experienced in city

Various parts of the city were greeted with sudden change in weather conditions on Thursday. While some areas like Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Bachupally, Balanagar, Quthbullapur and BHEL experienced thundershowers accompanied with strong winds, in other places the weather turned pleasant with breeze and slight lowering of temperatures. The maximum rainfall recorded in GHMC limits was just 13.5 millimeter (mm) in Quthbullapur.