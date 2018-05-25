Two men steal cattle in novel way, get arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN order to avoid getting caught, two cattle thieves who migrated to the city from Uttar Pradesh adopted a new strategy of slaughtering the animals immediately and packing the meat for sale. The duo usually conducts a recce before committing the offence. They identify isolated barns, free the animals from the shed and as soon as they walk some distance they slaughter it and pack the meat into bags.

Akthar Ali (22) and Mohammed Nousad (22) moved to the city about 10 years back in search of livelihood. As police were catching thieves transporting cattle, they decided to slaughter the animal immediately and sell the meat. “Ali and Nousad used to go to the sheds at night and steal the animals. A little away from the shed, they used to slaughter the animal, pack the meat in bags and sell them at slaughterhouses,” said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.