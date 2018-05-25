Home Cities Hyderabad

Two men steal cattle in novel way, get arrested in Hyderabad

N order to avoid getting caught, two cattle thieves who migrated to the city from Uttar Pradesh adopted a new strategy of slaughtering the animals immediately and packing the meat for sale.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN order to avoid getting caught, two cattle thieves who migrated to the city from Uttar Pradesh adopted a new strategy of slaughtering the animals immediately and packing the meat for sale. The duo usually conducts a recce before committing the offence. They identify isolated barns, free the animals from the shed and as soon as they walk some distance they slaughter it and pack the meat into bags.

Akthar Ali (22) and Mohammed Nousad (22) moved to the city about 10 years back in search of livelihood. As police were catching thieves transporting cattle, they decided to slaughter the animal immediately and sell the meat.  “Ali and Nousad  used to go to the sheds at night and steal the animals. A little away from the shed, they used to slaughter the animal, pack the meat in bags and sell them at slaughterhouses,” said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka