Woman poses as nurse to meet kin in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Published: 25th May 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Soumyadip Sinha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Posing as a nurse, a 32-year-old woman tried to gain entry into Gandhi hospital  along with two other men on Thursday. She was however, caught by the suspicious  hospital staff and handed over to the police along with other two men. Rizwana Begum has recently took an exam to qualify as Auxilliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) and applied for a  job as a nurse. As her brother’s wife Sadiya was admitted to the hospital following an attempt to immolate  herself, Rizwana wanted to visit Sadiya. 

At around 11.30 on Thursday morning, Rizwana slung an apron on her arm and went to the hospital to meet Sadiya, along with her fiancee and his friend.  When security guard stopped her, Rizwana said she was a nurse posted in the hospital.  Though they allowed her, the security personnel grew suspicious and informed the hospital staff.  Attendants of patients are allowed to meet the patients at Gandhi Hospital only from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. “When the staff examined, they got to know she was not a staffer.

The woman completed her nursing course at Andhra Mahila Sabha college in Sangareddy. We called the college to crosscheck and got to know that she did complete the course and has applied for job,”  R Bhaskar, Chilkalguda police inspector said.  However, no case was registered.In a similar incident, in July 2015, a 33-year-old woman from Karmanghat who wanted to impress her boyfriend, told him that she was a nurse in Gandhi Hospital. The woman Shivani used to meet him at the hospital’s canteen. 

On one day, when she was doing ‘rounds in the Out-Patient section of the hospital, security personnel who grew suspicious and asked for her details and called for police. The woman confessed to police that she impersonated as staff nurse to impress her boyfriend. Police registered cases under IPC Section 419 and 420 against her. 

