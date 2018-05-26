Hyderabad: Yet again, vigilante mobs beat up people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the DGP appealing to people not to believe in fake news circulated on social media about inter-state burglars and kidnappers, two more incidents of vigilante justice were reported in the city under Jawaharnagar and Rajendranagar police limits.

At Vittal Nagar in Jawaharnagar, a group of six drunk men were seen roaming in the night holding sticks. Alarmed, residents gathered on the streets and handed them over to the cops. On inquiry, it came to light that the drunk men were residents of a neighbouring area and were patrolling the streets after receiving viral messages on social media. “The suspects were on foot patrol, but the residents misunderstood them, and heated arguments erupted between them. The drunk men are being booked for creating nuisance,” Jawaharnagar inspector V V Chalapathi said.

Meanwhile at Rajendranagar, a man walking on the road was intercepted by the locals who suspected him to be a thief. They assaulted him before police could arrive at the spot. Later, it came to light that he was a beggar.

Cops lodge plaint against man for spreading rumours on Whatsapp

Siddipet: ACP, Siddipet, Ch Rameshwar has lodged a complaint against a man for allegedly circulating rumour spreading messages on Whatsapp regarding an on-the-prowl gang of kidnappers entering the State. The messages reportedly insinuate that the gang kidnaps women & children, kills and eats them after breaking open their head. The accused J Kishtareddy had posted videos on a Whatsapp group created by local youths. Incidentally, the ACP too is also a member of the group, and upon watching the video, he asked Kishtareddy not to circulate them upon which Kishtareddy told ACP that he was ‘just forwarding the messages he received on Whatsapp’. Hearing his reply, he was called to the police station. However, when he did not turn up, a complaint was registered.