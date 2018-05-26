Minor girl held for killing toddler in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after 16-month-old Akshara was found dead floating in a water sump at Jalavihar near Hussainsagar lake, police have identified the accused as a 11-year old girl who was playing with the baby. The girl allegedly threw Akshara into water as she got bitten by the baby.

According to police, Akshara was playing under a tree with two other girls, who were her neighbours, when the incident happened on Thursday. CCTV footage showed the children were moving around the water sump after some time. “On questioning, the minor girl confessed to the offence. She was angry because the baby girl had bitten her hand. Initially, the child tried to divert attention saying a miscreant came to the spot and kidnapped the child,” said Ramgopalpet Inspector P Murali Krishna. “We have taken custody of the minor girl and shifted her to juvenile home for shelter. A case of kidnap and murder have registered,’’ he added.

The deceased girl’s father P Appal Naidu, a house keeping staff at Jalavihar, was gearing up to take his family for a vacation. “Instead of going there for vacation, we are now going there to cremate my child,” said the father breaking down. “I don’t think the girl killed my child deliberately. I think it was accidental & due to differences while playing,” he added.