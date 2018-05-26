Home Cities Hyderabad

Nigerian held for cheating on OLX in Hyderabad

A Nigerian national who was part of a gang that duped city residents to the tune of Rs 7 lakh, on the pretext of selling used cars parked at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

Published: 26th May 2018 04:01 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A Nigerian national who was part of a gang that duped city residents to the tune of Rs 7 lakh, on the pretext of selling used cars parked at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, was arrested from Bengaluru on Friday. The accused, Oladeji Olayemi alias John Thato Adam alias Vijay (36), posted advertisements on OLX inviting people interested in buying used cars at very low prices.

Two persons, one a private employee and other a driver with the GHMC, approached the gang after seeing the online post. They contacted them through phone numbers provided on OLX. One of the gang members spoke to them posing as the vehicle owner and told them the cars were parked at RGIA. He asked them to contact Vijay, who was an authorised person to sell the cars at airport. The victims then contacted Vijay alias Oladeji, who asked them to pay the money before cars are released from the parking lot. Believing this, one victim deposited `5 lakh and the other `2 lakh. However, they received no response after that from either the owner or Vijay, following which they lodged a complaint.   

Based on probe, police arrested a Nigerian man Samuel Kidoodo in March. Samuel had posed as owner of the car. On Friday, the second accused Vijay was also nabbed & police are now searching for an Indian national who helped the duo get SIM cards.

Nigerian national

