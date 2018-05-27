Home Cities Hyderabad

Burnout among IT staff to be studied in Hyderabad

Besides weekly offs, a typical workday of a software professional can be well extended beyond eight hours of work coupled with targets, and the need to be always online to solve additional issues.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Besides weekly offs, a typical workday of a software professional can be well extended beyond eight hours of work coupled with targets, and the need to be always online to solve additional issues. While this can take a heavy toll on work-life balance, a researcher has set out to study how tech professionals are getting ‘burnt-out’ while working in one of the biggest knowledge economy - IT/ITES sector. After spending 12 years in the tech world, Bhupathi Raju, a researcher from IITH, faced burnout due to the work culture promoted in the sector. 

For the first four years he was in the US, then in Bangalore, and later was working as a freelancer. “The work was exhausting because I would work for clients across various time zones,” he said. He observes that many HR professionals do not know labour laws. The welfare programmes are dysfunctional and there is no unemployment aid when a person loses his job, he added. Through his research, Raju aims to study the reasons why tech professionals are getting burnt out. “There are several aspects including legal, economic and social that have to be safeguarded so that a health work-life balance can be maintained,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IT/ITES

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale