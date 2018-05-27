GHMC shuts down restaurant operating without trade licence in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after 85-year old Seshanavaratnam raised a grievance with Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao during the Mana Nagaram on Friday about the danger posed by a huge kitchen in the restaurant that was operating exactly below their house, the GHMC authorities sealed the hotel and demolished the structure on Saturday.

“May the God give him strength to help many more people. I am very happy that he (Minister) responded to my grievance immediately,” said Seshanavaratnam.On the instructions of the Minister, a team of officials inspected her residence in KPHB Colony. They immediately sealed the kitchen of Kritunga restaurant, which was operating in a residential apartment. GHMC zonal commissioner D Harichandana said that the restaurant did not have a trade licence and was running the kitchen without proper fire safety norms.