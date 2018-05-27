War-weary Afghan students in Hyderabad gear up to cheer Afghani leggie Rashid Khan

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the most crucial final match of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday between Hyderabad and Chennai teams, there is only one name that stands apart among the local Hyderabadi fans. Young Afghani leggie Rashid Khan has almost become a household name, such that his fans here demand Indian citizenship for the player on social media.

Afghanistan nationals and students living in Hyderabad are gearing up to watch the 19- year-old cricketing sensation from their country in action, for one last time for now. Khan’s display of brilliant cricketing prowess in the Friday’s qualifier match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earned him accolades from various quarters. It even prompted a Tweet from the Afghanistan President in which he said, “...No we are not giving him away. @narendramodi”. On Saturday the Twitter was abuzz with many SRH fans showering praises on the Afghan cricketer for his performance as a batsman and bowler, both, in the SRH vs KKR match. c

Murtaza Safdari, an Afghan national, studying engineering at Osmania University (OU), said, “We feel proud about Rashid Khan. Though some students had exams, they were glued to the TV sets cheering for Rashid Khan during the IPL match against Kolkata. Many people here after knowing that I also came from Afghanistan, spoke to me very warmly. A supermarket manager even offered me discount on my bill.” Not just Afghan students in India but back in their homeland, Rashid Khan’s performance in IPL has resulted in many people following the game, says Murtaza.

“Back home, when Rashid Khan plays for Hyderabad team, many watch the matches as if he is playing for the Afghanistan team against some other nation. I spoke with some of my friends after Friday’s match and they told me that they are planning to erect a large screen in an open place for watching the final IPL match between Hyderabad and Chennai teams. Hyderabad has become famous in Afghanistan due to Rashid Khan. It is a nice example of how sports can bond people from two countries,” he said.