Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Stalker slits 19-year-old girl’s throat in broad daylight at her workplace, flees

In yet another horrifying incident, a 19-year-old girl’s throat was allegedly slit by a man who was reportedly upset after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another horrifying incident, a 19-year-old girl’s throat was allegedly slit by a man who was reportedly upset after she rejected his marriage proposal. The incident took place at Yousufguda on Monday evening and the killer is at large.

The accused walked into the girl’s workplace which is just a few feet away from her house, had a heated argument for about two hours after which he slit her throat with a blade. The victim --  P Venkata Lakshmi died instantly. She was working as a sales girl at a jewellery store located at Jawaharnagar in Yousufguda.
Police said Venkata Lakshmi, a native of Ravulapalem in West Godavari, was working at the jewellery store for the last two months, before leaving her previous job as a maid in a house at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills for six years. Her father P Aggiravudu, works as a watchman at an apartment in MLA Colony.

 Parents inconsolable after learning about the death of their daughter  Venkata Lakshmi (right) Clues team inspecting the  crime scene where Venkata Lakshmi  was killed inside a jewellery shop in Hyderabad on Monday.|  Vinay Madapu

When Lakshmi was working as a maid, she met one Sagar, a driver by profession living in Madhura Nagar. Both became friends and he proposed to her. The girl, however, rejected his proposal. The girl stopped working at the house unable to bear the harassment by Sagar and joined the jewellery store which is close to her house.

On Monday at around 2.30 pm, when Lakshmi was alone at the shop, 24-year-old Sagar walked into the shop. The shop owner Dinesh along with his family went to Khammam two days ago and Lakshmi alone was managing the store.

After having a discussion for about two hours, Lakshmi made a phone call to shop owner and complained that a stranger had come to the shop and was harassing her.Following this, at about 4.30 pm, the suspect ran away from the shop. The women who were at the textile store located beside the jewellery store noticed Lakhsmi lying in a pool of blood and alerted the Jubilee Hills police. The girl’s mother Annapurna who was alerted rushed to the spot and found her daughter was dead. Suspecting Sagar to be behind the murder, Annapurna immediately went to his house at Madhura Nagar, but could not find him.

Speaking to The Express, Annapurna said: “We are suspecting Sagar behind the murder of my daughter. He has been harassing her for the last one year. Due to the harassment, she stopped working at Banjara Hills and joined the jewellery store for     `3,000 salary, as it is closer to our house.”

West Zone DCP A R Srinivas said “The accused used a blade to slit the girl’s throat. The girl died on the spot. The clues team collected the CCTV footage installed in the shop and also found some fingerprints in the shop. We are verifying into the allegations of the victim’s mother and investigation is on.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yousufguda slit marriage proposal girl throat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao