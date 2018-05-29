Hyderabad: Stalker slits 19-year-old girl’s throat in broad daylight at her workplace, flees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another horrifying incident, a 19-year-old girl’s throat was allegedly slit by a man who was reportedly upset after she rejected his marriage proposal. The incident took place at Yousufguda on Monday evening and the killer is at large.

The accused walked into the girl’s workplace which is just a few feet away from her house, had a heated argument for about two hours after which he slit her throat with a blade. The victim -- P Venkata Lakshmi died instantly. She was working as a sales girl at a jewellery store located at Jawaharnagar in Yousufguda.

Police said Venkata Lakshmi, a native of Ravulapalem in West Godavari, was working at the jewellery store for the last two months, before leaving her previous job as a maid in a house at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills for six years. Her father P Aggiravudu, works as a watchman at an apartment in MLA Colony.

Parents inconsolable after learning about the death of their daughter Venkata Lakshmi (right) Clues team inspecting the crime scene where Venkata Lakshmi was killed inside a jewellery shop in Hyderabad on Monday.| Vinay Madapu

When Lakshmi was working as a maid, she met one Sagar, a driver by profession living in Madhura Nagar. Both became friends and he proposed to her. The girl, however, rejected his proposal. The girl stopped working at the house unable to bear the harassment by Sagar and joined the jewellery store which is close to her house.

On Monday at around 2.30 pm, when Lakshmi was alone at the shop, 24-year-old Sagar walked into the shop. The shop owner Dinesh along with his family went to Khammam two days ago and Lakshmi alone was managing the store.

After having a discussion for about two hours, Lakshmi made a phone call to shop owner and complained that a stranger had come to the shop and was harassing her.Following this, at about 4.30 pm, the suspect ran away from the shop. The women who were at the textile store located beside the jewellery store noticed Lakhsmi lying in a pool of blood and alerted the Jubilee Hills police. The girl’s mother Annapurna who was alerted rushed to the spot and found her daughter was dead. Suspecting Sagar to be behind the murder, Annapurna immediately went to his house at Madhura Nagar, but could not find him.

Speaking to The Express, Annapurna said: “We are suspecting Sagar behind the murder of my daughter. He has been harassing her for the last one year. Due to the harassment, she stopped working at Banjara Hills and joined the jewellery store for `3,000 salary, as it is closer to our house.”

West Zone DCP A R Srinivas said “The accused used a blade to slit the girl’s throat. The girl died on the spot. The clues team collected the CCTV footage installed in the shop and also found some fingerprints in the shop. We are verifying into the allegations of the victim’s mother and investigation is on.”