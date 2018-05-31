Home Cities Hyderabad

As air fares rocket, passengers take to websites offering tips on getting cheap tickets

For frequent flyers from Hyderabad to other cities, the expected rise in flight ticket prices is expected to make a dent in their pockets.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Mithun MK
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For frequent flyers from Hyderabad to other cities, the expected rise in flight ticket prices is expected to make a dent in their pockets. The rise in cost of aviation fuel is said to be the core reason for air fare hikes. To beat the high fares, passengers are trying to find new online tricks to find cheaper air tickets.

Earlier this week the aviation industry had reached out to Ministry of Finance to include Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) under the ambit of Goods and Service Tax (GST).  The move would have helped the aviation sector avail Input Tax Credit (ITC).  Express had reported that this request was, however, shot down. This was closely followed by the fare hike by Indigo airlines.

The airline reintroduced aviation fuel surcharge, that is charged per passenger to cover fluctuating aviation fuel costs and is charging `200 on routes shorter than 1,000 km and `400 on routes longer than 1,000 km.  The airline had also announced reintroduction of fuel surcharge on domestic flights effective Wednesday. Other airlines have not so far publicly announced fare hikes.

“If one airline hikes the fares, others will follow,” said Francis Xavier,  a corporate lawyer working for a multinational auditing firm in the city. He keeps travelling to Kochi to see his ageing parents. He has been keeping a close watch on the upward trend of fuel prices in the past few weeks and took to the web to find tips that will help him book cheaper flights. “The online booking sites hike the price and everyone knows that. This week `2,000 is the base rate for Kochi and August bookings show `3,000 and above as the base price,” he added.

A quick Google search and you will be flooded with sites that claim to give you tips to book flight tickets “There are many blogs that give tips to help plan international flight bookings but many of those tips are outdated. But they all have once common advice, if you are planning your flight trip months ahead, study the price fluctuation,” said Mukundu M, working in the digital advertising sector,.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
air fares flight ticket price tips cheap tickets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon