Home Cities Hyderabad

Foot-over-Bridge to come up at Greenlands flyover

The Hyderabad Police Commissionerate had made a request to GHMC to build a bridge at the spot. 

Published: 01st November 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At last, the much-needed Foot-over-Bridge near the Greenlands Guest House in Begumpet is likely to materialise soon. Works are going on at a brisk pace. There has been great public demand for such a facility to help pedestrians. The Hyderabad Police Commissionerate had made a request to GHMC to build a bridge at the spot. 

The bridge will connect between GGH and the Greenland flyover median. Though the proposal for a bridge at the spot was dropped by the Corporation, cancellation of a similar structure at ECIL X Roads, which was to be taken up under PPP mode, revived the hopes of Begumpet commuters. 

As the ECIL bridge was dropped due to protests from locals and auto drivers, the private agency requested the Corporation to allow them to take up the bridge work at Greenlands. Finally, two weeks back, the agency began digging works for the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greenlands Guest House

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp