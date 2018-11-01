Foot-over-Bridge to come up at Greenlands flyover

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At last, the much-needed Foot-over-Bridge near the Greenlands Guest House in Begumpet is likely to materialise soon. Works are going on at a brisk pace. There has been great public demand for such a facility to help pedestrians. The Hyderabad Police Commissionerate had made a request to GHMC to build a bridge at the spot.

The bridge will connect between GGH and the Greenland flyover median. Though the proposal for a bridge at the spot was dropped by the Corporation, cancellation of a similar structure at ECIL X Roads, which was to be taken up under PPP mode, revived the hopes of Begumpet commuters.

As the ECIL bridge was dropped due to protests from locals and auto drivers, the private agency requested the Corporation to allow them to take up the bridge work at Greenlands. Finally, two weeks back, the agency began digging works for the project.