Telangana iron used to make Sardar Patel's statue, world's largest 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The people of Telangana have contributed more than 200 tonnes of iron for the construction of 182-meter tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat.

BJP State president K Laxman, who had been the South India in-charge to coordinate the procurement of iron tools from the farmers, said: “Tonnes of iron tools were collected over the past three years from lakhs of people. And from Telangana about 200 tonnes of iron was collected for the purpose.”

Though it is not Telangana that has contributed the most to the ‘Statue of Unity’. “Karnataka has been the highest contributor,” said Laxman as he recollected the passion with which farmers in scores contributed their iron tools.

It may be noted that Hyderabad was one of the princely States that was not part of union of India during 1947 Independence of India. It is after a military operation, ‘Operation Polo’, that enabled Hyderabad to be integrated into the union on September 17, 1948.