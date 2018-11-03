Home Cities Hyderabad

Imprints of a ‘Very Very Special’ life

Cricket fans around the world are in for a special festive treat as former cricketer VVS Laxman’s autobiography is going to hit the stands on November 19.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cricket fans around the world are in for a special festive treat as former cricketer VVS Laxman’s autobiography is going to hit the stands on November 19. The Hyderabadi cricketer, who has played over a hundred tests to aggregate more than 8,000 runs, launched the cover of his book ‘281 and Beyond’ on Friday. In Laxman’s own words, the book is an honest account of his international cricketing journey, the highs and lows he faced and the camaraderie he shared with his fellow players including Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag.

“I am very excited about this book as I have shared all my life’s experiences here, right from my childhood. I have written about what went through my mind while choosing cricket at the age of 17 years. It was tough for me as I came from a family of doctors and cricket was not really a real professional career in the early 1990s. I am sure my story will benefit not only youngsters who are aspiring to be cricketers, but also anyone who wants to make their dreams come true,” said the ace cricketer.

Talking about the turning point in his career, he said: “The test series in which I scored 281 runs was a very important one for me, as well as the Indian team as we were playing against the best in the world. In this book, I have written about the build-up to the series, the goals the Indian team set for the match and the learnings after John Wright took over as the first foreign coach of the team. Right from sharing a room with Zaheer Khan to playing with Rahul Dravid, I give glimpses of what went behind the scenes. I have named the book ‘281 and Beyond’ as 281 is the number through which people relate to me the most.

However, the book goes beyond that and gives a sneak-peek into my life.”Recalling his difficult days, Laxman said: “I also talk about the low points in my career in the book. I have shared what goes through the mind of a player when he is not physically fit, how I felt when I was called a non-regular opener, was dropped out of the 2003 World Cup, and what prompted my decision to not open any matches.”

Stating that his uncle had a major influence on his life, Laxman said: “My uncle identified the spark in me and convinced my parents to let me choose cricket. I have also talked about the role of childhood coaches, who groomed me when I was not famous. I also touch on the role of the family. So, the book is not only about cricket, but the whole gamut of influences on my life’s choices.”

Thanking the co-writer of his book, sports journalist R Kaushik, the cricketer said that writing the book was an exercise in discipline. “My job as a mentor and broadcaster keep me very busy and I used to return home really late. I thank Kaushik for working with me at very odd hours.”‘281 and Beyond’ is now available for pre-order on Amazon.in. The book, published by Westland Publications, costs Rs 524.

VVS Laxman

