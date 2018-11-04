Hyderabad: Denizens yet to adopt idea of communal celebrations

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though green crackers will help reduce pollution during Deepavali, communal celebrations and bursting of firecrackers can further help improve the air quality in our cities even while having fun! Hyderabad is yet to widely adopt this concept that is popular in cities like Delhi. While Supreme Court directions will result in large quantities of firecrackers being burst together at one go, within two hours, communal fireworks can reduce the quantity of firecrackers burst, thereby pollution.

Communal bursting involves people pooling in money to buy a common set of firecrackers and bursting them in a common area in a building, colony or street.“This concept has to sink into people. It is just catching up here,” says BT Srinivasan, general secretary of a resident welfare association. “In fact, when the event is communal, there is a possibility of buying a wider variety of firecrackers and witnessing a much better fireworks show. We are hopeful that soon the idea will catch up among masses.”

“Some people experience a vicarious pleasure bursting crackers emanating loud noise. It’s just pomp and show. Deepavali is a festival of lights, not noise!” says Major Shiva Kiran, Vice president of ULFERWAS.

“That is why we celebrate the festival by release sky lanterns,” he says. Communal bursting of firecrackers also ensures safety of people, property and pet animals.

“We usually give a notice two days prior to Diwali. A 250 by 12 metre area is designated to burst crackers where all necessary safety and emergency requirements like fire extinguishers, water, and first-aid kit are available,” said B Madhusudan Reddy, President of Rainbow Garden residents welfare association.