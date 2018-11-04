Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Denizens yet to adopt idea of communal celebrations

Communal bursting involves people pooling in money to buy a common set of firecrackers and bursting them in a common area in a building, colony or street.

Published: 04th November 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

People buying crackers from a wholesale shop, on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though green crackers will help reduce pollution during Deepavali, communal celebrations and bursting of firecrackers can further help improve the air quality in our cities even while having fun! Hyderabad is yet to widely adopt this concept that is popular in cities like Delhi. While Supreme Court directions will result in large quantities of firecrackers being burst together at one go, within two hours, communal fireworks can reduce the quantity of firecrackers burst, thereby pollution.

Communal bursting involves people pooling in money to buy a common set of firecrackers and bursting them in a common area in a building, colony or street.“This concept has to sink into people. It is just catching up here,” says BT Srinivasan, general secretary of a resident welfare association. “In fact, when the event is communal, there is a possibility of buying a wider variety of firecrackers and witnessing a much better fireworks show. We are hopeful that soon the idea will catch up among masses.”

“Some people experience a vicarious pleasure bursting crackers emanating loud noise. It’s just pomp and show. Deepavali is a festival of lights, not noise!” says Major Shiva Kiran, Vice president of ULFERWAS.
“That is why we celebrate the festival by release sky lanterns,” he says. Communal bursting of firecrackers also ensures safety of people, property and pet animals.

“We usually give a notice two days prior to Diwali. A 250 by 12 metre area is designated to burst crackers where all necessary safety and emergency requirements like fire extinguishers, water, and first-aid kit are available,” said B Madhusudan Reddy, President of Rainbow Garden residents welfare association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
green crackers Deepavali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp