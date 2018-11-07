The smiling gods within the canvas

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One look at artist Ramesh Gorjala’s works and you slowly get inside the lines, dots and the brush strokes which unfold the hidden tales one by one. The opuses appear dense with the weave of stories the painter’s mind has chosen to narrate. And it’s not a unidimensional narrative, it moves back and forth in seen and unseen dimensions bringing forth what remains as the residue of tales.

This, quite interestingly, is the essence of the artworks on display which are in a way connected to one another with the similar kind of colour palette. The selection also gives a glimpse into the thought process of Ramesh. But simply by doing that we can’t arrive at a conclusion, on the contrary, the perceptions splinter into a million shards--each a glittering shaft of light in its own way. It’s the collective glister which introduces you to what lies beneath, which, perhaps is indescribable and needs the language of colour. And this is what the artist has done. He has chosen the near-to-perfect combinations. The semantics in the frames offer an interplay of perceptions which traverse inside and outside of a spectator’s mind.

The exhibition, ongoing at Park Hyatt and organised by Gallery Space is aptly titled ‘Chronicles of Mythology’. The opuses open up in a prism of multi-layered narratives housing several gods of Hinduism like Vishnu, Ganesh, Krishna and others. They don’t populate the canvases, instead, take enough space to balance this world and space beyond. The distance between the spread of colours and ‘anant’ isn’t measured but a passage is left open for the vision to complete its journey and come back enriched. The detailed figurative narrations hold the stories within asking anyone beholding to delve deeper into the hues where one can savour the everflowing stream of images. Ramesh’s works are both delicate and intricate which establishes him as an artist of fine craft. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Painting from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad and hails from a family of weavers based in Sri Kalahasti, Andhra Pradesh. He was exposed to Kalamkari technique from an early age which has become his signature style. Education chiselled his intrinsic skills further especially when he chooses colours to synchronise his artistic energy. This exhibition covers all these layers of his craft.

The exhibition is on till November 13.

Saima Afreen

