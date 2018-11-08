Home Cities Hyderabad

50 injured during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad

The injured were brought to government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital late Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday.

Published: 08th November 2018 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Diwali Firecracker

Representational image.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Firecrackers left at least 50 people injured during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and outskirts, an official said on Thursday.

The injured were brought to government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital late Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday.

According to doctors, at least eight of them sustained critical injuries in their eyes. The remaining had minor injuries and they were sent home after treatment.

The injured include people belonging to all age groups. A doctor said they included those bursting the crackers and the passersby. A 65-year-old woman travelling in an auto-rickshaw sustained critical injury when a 'rocket' hit her.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a fire caused by firecrackers gutted four houses. The incident occurred in Vijayanagaram district. There was no loss of life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Firecracker deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp