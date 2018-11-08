50 injured during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Firecrackers left at least 50 people injured during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and outskirts, an official said on Thursday.

The injured were brought to government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital late Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday.

According to doctors, at least eight of them sustained critical injuries in their eyes. The remaining had minor injuries and they were sent home after treatment.

The injured include people belonging to all age groups. A doctor said they included those bursting the crackers and the passersby. A 65-year-old woman travelling in an auto-rickshaw sustained critical injury when a 'rocket' hit her.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a fire caused by firecrackers gutted four houses. The incident occurred in Vijayanagaram district. There was no loss of life.