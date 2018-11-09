Home Cities Hyderabad

36 injured during Deepavali revelry in Hyderabad

At least 36 persons were injured during Diwali celebrations on Wednesday and were brought to government-run Sarojini Devi eye hospital and Osmania hospital in the city.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 36 persons were injured during Diwali celebrations on Wednesday and were brought to government-run Sarojini Devi eye hospital and Osmania hospital in the city.“Of the 32 people who visited our hospital, 25 need only medical management (surgery not required) and six others were admitted to the hospital as they received serious injuries.

The condition of two patients whether they will be able to regain vision or not will be known only after performing surgery,” Dr Rajalingam Vairagyam, superintendent of SD Eye Hospital, said.  The injured include people belonging to all age groups.

Those who received burn injuries in other parts of body opted for treatment at OGH.  Head of Plastic Surgery department at OGH, Dr N Nagaprasad said that four patients who received 20 to 30 percent burns were admitted in the past three days and they might require skin grafting.“On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was carrying crackers in his pocket which got lit up accidentally. He received 25 percent burns,” Dr Nagaprasad said.

77-year-old may lose eyesight

Hyderabad: Celebration turned sour for a 77-year-old man when sparks from a cracker hit his right eye, leaving him with an injury that might blind him for the rest of his life. One could blame the stars of Krishnamachary -- who was already partially blind to begin with -- for he was not bursting crackers but was waiting for a guest outside his house in Vanasthalipuram. He suffers from loss of vision in his left eye. On Wednesday, Krishnamachary had just stepped out of his house into a lane where people were bursting crackers, when the accident occurred. Soon afterwards, he was taken to several private hospitals only to find out that most of them were shut due to Deepavali. He was then taken to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. Doctors said he has suffered serious injuries.

