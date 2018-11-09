Man kills self at Metro Stn
HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of a suicide bid made by a woman at Kothapet Metro railway station, an unknown person committed suicide by jumping off from the Ameerpet Metro station on Thursday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be known. Passengers, who noticed him rushed to his rescue, but he was dead by then. The man, aged between 35 and 40, was half-naked and appeared to be mentally unsound, police said.