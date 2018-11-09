Home Cities Hyderabad

Submit progress reports on lakes protection in the city, Hyderabad HC tells GHMC

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the GHMC and HMDA authorities to submit report on the progress made regarding protection of lakes in the city.

Published: 09th November 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC Hyderabad. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the GHMC and HMDA authorities to submit report on the progress made regarding protection of lakes in the city. The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in batch petitions filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath and others.

When the matter came up for hearing, the state pollution control board submitted a report suggesting various measures for protection of lakes from encroachments, prevention of flow of industrial wastage and effluents, water treatment and so on. The GHMC submitted another report informing the action plan for implementing the suggestions made by PCB.

Taking the contents of the reports into consideration, the bench asked the Telangana advocate general about the time required to implement the suggestions of the PCB. When the Telangana AG BS Prasad sought four weeks time, the bench adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp