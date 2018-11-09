Submit progress reports on lakes protection in the city, Hyderabad HC tells GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the GHMC and HMDA authorities to submit report on the progress made regarding protection of lakes in the city. The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in batch petitions filed by social activist Lubna Sarwath and others.

When the matter came up for hearing, the state pollution control board submitted a report suggesting various measures for protection of lakes from encroachments, prevention of flow of industrial wastage and effluents, water treatment and so on. The GHMC submitted another report informing the action plan for implementing the suggestions made by PCB.

Taking the contents of the reports into consideration, the bench asked the Telangana advocate general about the time required to implement the suggestions of the PCB. When the Telangana AG BS Prasad sought four weeks time, the bench adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.