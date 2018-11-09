Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic cop refuses to take RTC ticket, video goes viral

A video of a traffic constable threatening a RTC bus conductor went viral on social networking sites.

Published: 09th November 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video of a traffic constable threatening a RTC bus conductor went viral on social networking sites. Irate over asking money for ticket to travel by RTC bus, the traffic policeman vented anger on conductor and threatened to assault him for asking amount. Even as the police said that they did not receive any complaint on the issue, the video was shot by one of passengers showed that the traffic police man got in to the bus at Lakdikapul to travel to Koti. As the bus reached Ravindra Bharathi, the conductor asked the policeman to pay for ticket. Policeman warned the conductor for asking money for ticket stating that he would take the conductor to police station and assault him. As the passengers asked the policeman to get down from bus or take ticket.

