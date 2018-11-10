Home Cities Hyderabad

Bollaram cops play host to lost canine

The latest act of similar kindness by Bollaram police, involving not a human but curiously a cute canine, is winning hearts.  

Published: 10th November 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

The Bollaram police take in a dog that has lost its way home. Cops are waiting for the pup’s owner to contact them | Express

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police and humane approach. That seems to be the theme of the season as off late many stories of law enforcement authorities showcasing their humane side came to light, bringing smiles to faces of not just the beneficiaries of their acts of kindness but also to that of people who either witnessed or heard about them.    

The latest act of similar kindness by Bollaram police, involving not a human but curiously a cute canine, is winning hearts. While on duty, to maintain order during Sadar Festival, the Bollaram cops found an unattended pet dog ­— with a collar and a steel leash in place — wandering about near Risala Bazar.

With no owner to be seen in the vicinity, the constables, instead of letting it wander away, took the brown coloured male dog to their immediate duty officer SI Srinivasulu Dasu. The SI, in turn, instructed it to be taken to their police station.

The police then kept their canine visitor on the station premises, hoping to hand over to its rightful owner when he or she turns up with a complaint of a missing dog. But to their disappointment, no one has turned up so far.

However, the cops are paying from their own pockets to feed it with dog food in an exclusive space in the station. They are also taking turns to take the dog for walks around the station.

