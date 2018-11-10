Home Cities Hyderabad

Overloaded lorries or death on wheels?

The busy arterial roads in Cyberabad zone have become death traps for pedestrians and motorists.

Published: 10th November 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The busy arterial roads in Cyberabad zone have become death traps for pedestrians and motorists. Thanks to fully-loaded trucks that race through them without proper safety measured. Heavy vehicles transporting materials like boulders, rocks and sand often leave the top of the truck uncovered, posing a serious risk to those driving behind.

There is always a  possibility of dust flying into motorists eyes or loose pieces of rocks and falling on roads and causing accidents. The problem is more severe in areas like Gachibowli, Serlingampally, Raidurgam, Khajaguda, Shaikpet, Madhapur and Miyapur where a lot of construction activity is going on. There is constant movement of loaded vehicles.

Though they are allowed to ply only between 10 pm to 6 am, the timings are frequently violated with commuters claiming it is commonplace to see heavily loaded truck even during peak traffic hours.
Ch Ravinder Reddy Member of Gayatri Resident Welfare Association at Gachibowli says that residential areas in and around the IT-corridor are the worst affected. He said that heavily loaded trucks with construction materials are now taking internal roads through the colonies to cut down on the distance and time.

“This is damaging the roads which are not laid to take such weight. In addition, it is a major risk to pedestrians, motorists, and schoolchildren commuting on the stretch,” says Reddy. He alleged the traffic police were turning a blind eye to the rules being flouted. Cyberabad deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar, admitted that despite restrictions, truck owners and drivers were violating rules. He said that they were taking steps to prevent entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Overloaded Trucks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp