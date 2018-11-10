Overloaded lorries or death on wheels?

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The busy arterial roads in Cyberabad zone have become death traps for pedestrians and motorists. Thanks to fully-loaded trucks that race through them without proper safety measured. Heavy vehicles transporting materials like boulders, rocks and sand often leave the top of the truck uncovered, posing a serious risk to those driving behind.

There is always a possibility of dust flying into motorists eyes or loose pieces of rocks and falling on roads and causing accidents. The problem is more severe in areas like Gachibowli, Serlingampally, Raidurgam, Khajaguda, Shaikpet, Madhapur and Miyapur where a lot of construction activity is going on. There is constant movement of loaded vehicles.

Though they are allowed to ply only between 10 pm to 6 am, the timings are frequently violated with commuters claiming it is commonplace to see heavily loaded truck even during peak traffic hours.

Ch Ravinder Reddy Member of Gayatri Resident Welfare Association at Gachibowli says that residential areas in and around the IT-corridor are the worst affected. He said that heavily loaded trucks with construction materials are now taking internal roads through the colonies to cut down on the distance and time.

“This is damaging the roads which are not laid to take such weight. In addition, it is a major risk to pedestrians, motorists, and schoolchildren commuting on the stretch,” says Reddy. He alleged the traffic police were turning a blind eye to the rules being flouted. Cyberabad deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar, admitted that despite restrictions, truck owners and drivers were violating rules. He said that they were taking steps to prevent entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours.