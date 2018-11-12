Home Cities Hyderabad

Ambulance stuck in Telangana leader's bike rally for 20 minutes

The ambulance was stuck in a traffic jam caused due to the rally, and could not move for twenty minutes, which angered the local public.

Published: 12th November 2018 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

EPS file image of an ambulance used for representational purpose only

By ANI

HYDERABAD: An ambulance was caught for almost twenty minutes in a bike rally held by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Malla Reddy in Medchal town on Sunday, for which the leader has drawn wide-scale criticism.

The ambulance was stuck in a traffic jam caused due to the rally, and could not move for twenty minutes, which angered the local public.

The supporters of the rally allegedly refused to make way for the ambulance which compelled it to take a detour.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ambulance Telangana

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • ashok Bhagat
    We all know Indians are callous and selfish without any civic sense. I am not surprised with the news that an ambulance was held up in crowd.
    17 days ago reply

  • ASMurti
    Will KCR and KTR answer the question why was not the Ambulace given the right of way?
    18 days ago reply

    • Ashok Bhagat
      What politician has to do with this. the fact is that average India is callous and without any civic sense.
      17 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp