Ambulance stuck in Telangana leader's bike rally for 20 minutes

By ANI

HYDERABAD: An ambulance was caught for almost twenty minutes in a bike rally held by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Malla Reddy in Medchal town on Sunday, for which the leader has drawn wide-scale criticism.

The ambulance was stuck in a traffic jam caused due to the rally, and could not move for twenty minutes, which angered the local public.

The supporters of the rally allegedly refused to make way for the ambulance which compelled it to take a detour.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.