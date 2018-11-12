Hyderabad cops help man stranded in city with mom’s body source funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another instance of police displaying their side of humanity, the men in khakhi sourced money through crowdfunding in order to help a man conduct final rites of his 65-year-old mother.

Prabhath Kumar Ojha had come to the city along with his ailing mother Chhabi Ojha on October 29. She was admitted at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Punjagutta. As her health condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

According to Afzalgunj inspector Venkatesham, Prabhath had spent all his money for his mother’s treatment and was left with no money to shift her body and perform her last rites at his native place in West Bengal. Prabhath had then approached Sharfuddin, a police constable who was posted at the hospital’s police outpost, said the inspector.

“We collected mobile numbers of Bengalis residing in the city and informed to the Bengal Welfare Association in Charminar. With their assistance we could collect Rs 25,000 and handed it over to him,” said Venkatesham.

However, her final rites were performed at Puranapul graveyard and other rituals will be performed at her native place.