Telangana’s first disease control centre coming up in Hyderabad

An inspection report will be prepared of the site which will be sent to the State Health department and a MoU  will also be signed before establishing the institute.

HYDERABAD: Eight months after the officials of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare met those at the State Health Department to discuss the establishment of a National Centre for Disease Control in Telangana, the project has finally picked up momentum when the two-acre plot for the institute was zeroed on. 

To be located at the State Health Transport Organisation in SR Nagar, the NCDC will fulfil the state’s requirements of infrastructure to combat rare infections and disease outbreaks like Nipah virus etc. Earlier, when such diseases were detected, samples would be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune or NCDC in New Delhi for confirmation of the disease. Transported through the roadways or airways, this process would take at least one to two days, a crucial time which could be utilised in controlling the spread of infection. Senior regional director of Health and Family Welfare’s regional office, Dr Anuradha Medoju will head the committee tasked to identify the land for NCDC in Hyderabad. 

Apart from monitoring disease outbreaks across the country, NCDC also recommends measures to control the outbreak of communicable diseases, stores and supplies vaccines and also conducts research. Officials from the State Health department said that for any infection or disease, early detection is key for treatment of patients, and controlling the infections. 

“Serology tests can be conducted to know the virus which is causing new infections. The Centre would be constructed with `180 crore in a span of at least four years,” Dr Anuradha said. 

NCDC will create jobs
The construction of National Centre for Disease Control in Hyderabad is expected to create jobs at all levels starting from vacancies for specialists to class IV jobs

