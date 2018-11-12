Woman hangs self over ‘harassment’ by husband

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to bear alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws, a 27-year-old housewife committed suicide at Chandanagar. Y Swetha, a mother of a 20-month-old infant, hanged herself at her residence on Saturday night, said police.

According to police, Swetha, a graduate hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was married to Ashwin, who is working as an Assistant Manager at IDBI Bank, Kondapur branch. The couple along with their child Akshay, were residing with Ashwin’s parents at Nallagandla.

For the past few months, Ashwin had been harassing Swetha over petty issues and both his parents are supporting him. She informed her parents about the harassment and things were normal for sometime.

However, Ashwin got addicted to alcohol off late and he started harassing her physically and mentally.

Unable to bear the harassment, Swetha hanged herself in her room while her husband and in-laws were present in the house. Based on a complaint from Swetha’s mother, a case of abetment to suicide is registered against Ashwin and his parents. The body was handed over to her family after autopsy, said police.