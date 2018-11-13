Man, battling cancer, kills estranged father for denying retirement benefits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a crime that has shocked the city, a 23-year-old man murdered his father allegedly for not distributing his post-retirement benefits. M Tarun, a person with disability, attacked his 59-year-old father M Krishna with an iron rod that is used to fix ceiling fans. Krishna was severely injured and died of blood loss, on Sunday night.

Krishna retired as an attender from the Water Works Department in July 2018. He received about Rs 12 lakh as post-retirement benefits. After the death of his wife, about a decade ago, Krishna was living away from his four children -- three daughters and one son -- in a rented flat. The siblings continued to reside at their family home in Meerpet.

While two of the daughters managed a xerox shop, the third girl was studying. Kumar, who was diagnosed with cancer about two years ago, stopped his education.

His leg was amputated during treatment. Krishna allegedly visited his children only once in 15 days. When he came on Sunday, an argument broke out over the money.

Provoked by his arguments, Tarun picked up the iron rod and hit his father on the legs. Krishna started bleeding and collapsed on a chair behind him.

While the incident happened at around 7pm, his children left him there thinking he was sitting there due to pain. However, noticing that he hadn’t budged, they tried to wake him at around 12 midnight.

They realised he was not conscious and rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been filed against Tarun and two of his sisters.