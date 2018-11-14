How Charminar missed the World Heritage Site tag...

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The country’s application to the UNESCO in 2010, for securing the much-coveted World Heritage Site tag for Charminar was “incomplete”, it has been learnt. Replying to a query by an individual, the World Heritage Body of UNESCO said: “The Government of India submitted a nomination dossier for this site in 2010, but it was incomplete. It has not been re-submitted yet by the Indian authorities.”

It also added that as of now, Qutb Shahi Monuments are on the Tentative List for the same. “It was a half-hearted attempt to secure the world heritage tag, no wonder it was not accepted,” a city-based historian said. “Since then no other attempts have been made,” he added.

This revelation also runs contrary to the numerous claims by the Central government after 2010, of submitting Charminar’s name for securing the tag.

In 2015, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma had said that the Centre had submitted a list of 46 names including that of Charminar to the World Heritage Centre in 2014. However, in reality, historians contend, that the chance of Charminar securing the World Heritage tag is bleak. Archaeological Survey of India considers the Bhagyalaxmi Mandir, the temple which abuts the Sardar Mahal side of the monument, as an encroachment. However, it has not been able to take any action against it till now.

A historian said: “We might consider lobbying the Telangana government to try and influence the Centre.” Heritage enthusiasts are waiting for the new government to come to the fore post the elections in December, and are hoping that the World Heritage issue would be taken up then.