Home Cities Hyderabad

Mobile loos for women cops in Telangana soon

 The Telangana police department is all set to launch mobile toilets for its women personnel.

Published: 14th November 2018 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department is all set to launch mobile toilets for its women personnel. These will help the women cops, especially while on bandobast duty during public meetings, processions and rallies. 

After having separate rest and washrooms for women at the newly constructed police stations and creche for kids for policewomen at Rachakonda, the mobile toilets will not only help them while on the field, but also boost their performance, officials say.  These mobile toilets would be launched across the state soon with each district getting at least one in the first phase.

With the state and the police department viewing women safety on top priority, the presence of women cops at every meeting and places with presence of women in big numbers has become unavoidable. However, the need for a place to relieve themselves while on bandobast duty has not been addressed so far. There are about 2,300 women police personnel in the State.

According to senior police officials, women police officers are now posted on duty for every procession small and big, public meetings and festival bandobust. There were instances where the women cops would not drink water while on duty for long hours due to fear of having to relieve themselves. Sometimes they go in search of a government office or any other private place to relieve themselves. But sometimes when there is no option to move from the place, they had to face a tough time.

IG for women safety Swati Lakra says that the mobile toilet will be a bus like vehicle and can travel anywhere easily. “ At present the vehicle will have toilets and a wash area. We are also planning to set up sanitary napkin dispensers in the wash area for  use by the women officers. 

Now that we already have separate space for women in police stations and a creche launched recently, this mobile facility will not only serve the women in the force now, but will also attract more women to enter the force, ‘’ she opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mobile Toilets Women cops Mobile Loos Telangana police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp