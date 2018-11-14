Home Cities Hyderabad

Online holiday shoppers falling prey to fake websites: Report

Increased financial stress and an urge to save more during holiday seasons can cause shoppers to be careless while shopping online.

Published: 14th November 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Increased financial stress and an urge to save more during holiday seasons can cause shoppers to be careless while shopping online. They venture into unfamiliar and unsafe websites in search of discounts and better deals, says a report.

The survey done by McAfee among 1,017 citizens in the country found that majority of respondents (70 per cent) agree that the holiday shopping season induces increased financial stress, while more than 50 per cent admit that this pressure can cause them to be careless while shopping online. 

The study also found that 72 per cent of the respondents “would purchase the same item from one online retailer over another if the price of the item was significantly cheaper, even if they weren’t confident whether the website was genuine or secure.”

However, in contrast, there are a safe bunch of people who are evolving their buying habits to stay away from shopping frauds. “Nearly 74 per cent of respondents would do their research to make sure it is genuine before they purchase from an unfamiliar website.’’

“Similarly, online shoppers today are well aware of the increased vulnerability of cyber thefts during the festive season, therefore 55% check their bank statements more often during this time,” it added. 

So what more can a consumer do to stay safe while shopping online? The report suggested to be wary of public Wi-Fi.  “Public Wi-Fi might seem like a good idea, but if consumers are not careful, they could be unknowingly be exposing personal information or credit card details to cybercriminals who are snooping on the network.,” the report said while suggesting people to use virtual private networks (VPN) to keep their connections secure. 

Besides the report urged people to “think” before they click on a link. “If the deal seems too good to be true, it is always best to check directly with the source,” it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Online Shopping Fake Websites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp