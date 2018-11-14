Home Cities Hyderabad

Why are hospitals, malls still demanding parking fee?

IT has been more than seven months since the government issued an order directing all shopping malls and hospitals not to collect parking fee for the first half hour spent in the campus.

Published: 14th November 2018 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Despite a government order issued seven months ago directing shopping malls and hospitals not to collect parking fees, government and private hospitals city continue to violate the norm | sathya keerthi

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT has been more than seven months since the government issued an order directing all shopping malls and hospitals not to collect parking fee for the first half hour spent in the campus. The order also directed establishments not to charge the customer if he makes a purchase. However, these commercial buildings have not given two hoots about this order that is in customers’ favour. 

Many establishments continue to collect Rs 20-50 from customers on an hourly basis. Even family members of patients admitted to hospitals have to pay the parking fee, though the government made it clear that they may be exempted if they produce the hospital bills or outpatient receipts. In government hospitals, the troublemakers are private companies who are awarded contracts to maintain parking lots. 

“My mother is suffering from the cardiac problem. We admitted her to a private hospital recently. If a relative comes to see or stays with her in the hospital, we need to pay `50 for a day pass at the parking lot,” says Prashant Kumar, while talking about a private hospital in the city. “Even if we show the outpatient card, they won’t allow us for free parking.” 

He blamed the GHMC for failing to implement the government order. “We demand that GHMC authorities arrange boards with the proper instructions to management and provide a contact number to raise complaints,” said Prashanth. Relative of another patient, who did not want to be identified, lamented how poor people are suffering despite government orders. “While we beg and borrow money to give the best healthcare for our loved ones, we are forced to pay more on these miscellaneous expenses like parking tickets.

It may seem like a small amount to others, but for poor people, it’s really a big deal,” says the attendant. GHMC chief planner  S Devendra Reddy admitted to having got complaints on parking in hospitals. 

“Instructions have already been given to all GHMC circle deputy commissioners. If anyone violates the rule on parking, notices will be issued and action will be taken against them,” he said. 

Rs 20-50 collected on hourly basis
Many establishments continue to collect `20-`50 from customers. Even family members of patients admitted to hospitals have to pay parking fee, though the govt demanded exemption if they produce the hospital bills

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parking fee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp