Why are hospitals, malls still demanding parking fee?

HYDERABAD: IT has been more than seven months since the government issued an order directing all shopping malls and hospitals not to collect parking fee for the first half hour spent in the campus. The order also directed establishments not to charge the customer if he makes a purchase. However, these commercial buildings have not given two hoots about this order that is in customers’ favour.

Many establishments continue to collect Rs 20-50 from customers on an hourly basis. Even family members of patients admitted to hospitals have to pay the parking fee, though the government made it clear that they may be exempted if they produce the hospital bills or outpatient receipts. In government hospitals, the troublemakers are private companies who are awarded contracts to maintain parking lots.

“My mother is suffering from the cardiac problem. We admitted her to a private hospital recently. If a relative comes to see or stays with her in the hospital, we need to pay `50 for a day pass at the parking lot,” says Prashant Kumar, while talking about a private hospital in the city. “Even if we show the outpatient card, they won’t allow us for free parking.”

He blamed the GHMC for failing to implement the government order. “We demand that GHMC authorities arrange boards with the proper instructions to management and provide a contact number to raise complaints,” said Prashanth. Relative of another patient, who did not want to be identified, lamented how poor people are suffering despite government orders. “While we beg and borrow money to give the best healthcare for our loved ones, we are forced to pay more on these miscellaneous expenses like parking tickets.

It may seem like a small amount to others, but for poor people, it’s really a big deal,” says the attendant. GHMC chief planner S Devendra Reddy admitted to having got complaints on parking in hospitals.

“Instructions have already been given to all GHMC circle deputy commissioners. If anyone violates the rule on parking, notices will be issued and action will be taken against them,” he said.

