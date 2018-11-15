Additional district judge booked for ‘amassing’ illegal assets worth Rs 3 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A disproportionate assets case was filed against additional district Judge V Vara Prasad of Ranga Reddy district court, on Wednesday. Simultaneous searches were conducted at his residences in Saroornagar and Izzathnagar and `3 crore worth assets were unearthed. Cases have been registered against Vara Prasad as per the orders of Hyderabad High Court.

The searches were carried out also in four other places -- three in Sircilla, and one in Maharashtra, all houses of the judicial officer’s relatives. Documents and valuable materials are being examined and verified. According to sources, evidence of “massive expenses” has been unearthed. The accused officer ‘splurged’ on vacations abroad with his family. The market value of assets found in his possession is `3 crore while document value is `1.5 crore. Further searches are being carried out. This is part of crackdown on judicial officers by the anti-corruption bureau.