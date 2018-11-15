Home Cities Hyderabad

Additional district judge booked for ‘amassing’ illegal assets worth Rs 3 crore

A disproportionate assets case was filed against additional district Judge V Vara Prasad of Ranga Reddy district court, on Wednesday.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A disproportionate assets case was filed against additional district Judge V Vara Prasad of Ranga Reddy district court, on Wednesday. Simultaneous searches were conducted at his residences in Saroornagar and Izzathnagar and `3 crore worth assets were unearthed. Cases have been registered against Vara Prasad as per the orders of Hyderabad High Court.

The searches were carried out also in four other places -- three in Sircilla, and one in Maharashtra, all houses of the judicial officer’s relatives. Documents and valuable materials are being examined and verified. According to sources, evidence of “massive expenses” has been unearthed. The accused officer ‘splurged’ on vacations abroad with his family. The market value of assets found in his possession is `3 crore while document value is `1.5 crore. Further searches are being carried out. This is part of crackdown on judicial officers by the anti-corruption bureau.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp