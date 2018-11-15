Home Cities Hyderabad

Cities and stories

Nostalgia and consciousness are parallel search points for ephemeral and archetypal, semiotic and symbolic, mythical and mundane.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nostalgia and consciousness are parallel search points for ephemeral and archetypal, semiotic and symbolic, mythical and mundane. The discovery leads to a layer of truths and half-truths, disguised in cityscapes, architectural facades and a maze that crosses its path with the mental-landscape intertwined with multiverse of images, each one canceling and filling the lacunae between the past and the present. This quest is a difficult one both for the artist and the audience. But delving deep into it also brings to surface a multitude of questions that are reborn everyday on the forests of faces across the globe.

Artist Vijayaraghavan S succeeds in doing precisely that through his art exhibition ‘Traversing Empirical Spaces’ ongoing at Goethe Zentrum Hyderabad. The works put on display showcase urbanscapes dotted with the connotations and control of space. Art critic Sudeep Ghosh rightly puts it in the introductory note: “Space, the unifying rhythm, mobilises three levels of cognizance – cultural, architectural and futuristic which are inextricably intertwined. Its dissemination into history, popular culture, technology and digital media unmasks ideological interfaces, unties knots of desires and unravels binary opposites in artistic paradigms.” That’s how in one of Vijay’s artworks titled ‘Redemption of Past Memories’, one sees a cluster of buildings cluttered with hands, wires and, quite interestingly, QR Bar codes.

The mixed media acrylic work on paper also sees hand growing from the ground. The blue of the sky looks a mishmash of washed colours seen from a broken prism. The sense of hegemony makes a mockery of the false sense of control denizens, otherwise think, they have. This also draws parallels in the spaces across the world controlled by several powers, somehow, represented through these hands. Author Githa Hariharan, who was present at the launch of the exhibition, summarised it in her own way saying how places in different parts of the world have similarities.

Other artworks explore the vastness of the skies punctured with tall minarets or wires. Another interesting oeuvre is the artist’s video installation of an LML Vespa scooter wearing a garland around its ‘neck’. Several hands holding various objects sprout from both its sides summing up the consumer-driven power-hungry movements in the society. The 26 opuses focus on the idea of deconstruction bringing to attention the details which otherwise go unnoticed.

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress
@Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp