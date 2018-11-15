Man beaten to death by wife’s lover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE mystery behind the murder of a 40-year-old city-based man has been finally unravelled by the Special Operations Team of Rachakonda Police, who arrested the deceased man’s wife and her friend on Wednesday. Police claimed the illicit relationship between the wife and her friend was the reason behind the murder.

Durga Rao, who was found murdered, was married T Lavanya (22) and the couple were residing in Neredmet, in the same area where 21-year-old V Veera Ramakrishna worked as a driver. It was the second marriage for Durga Rao, who is alleged to have been suffering from a “chronic disease or condition” due to which Lavanya started avoiding him.

Meanwhile, she got acquainted with Ramakrishna and the duo entered into a relationship. “When Durga Rao returned home from work on October 31, Lavanya picked up an argument with him in the presence of Ramakrishna,” said Rachokonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat. “It soon escalated into a scuffle between the two men and Ramakrishna hit Durga Rao in the head with an iron rod.”

Hurt severely, Durga Rao collapsed to the ground, following which both Lavanya and Ramakrishna strangulated him to death using a dupatta. They then dumped his body at Keesara. Police found out that the killers had used an Omni van and started tracing it using CCTV footage. Based on the vehicle registration number, they traced the owner Ansari, who revealed that Ramakrishna was one of his drivers.