Presence of teacher still best for learning: Study

The survey also reveals that student-teacher relationships is considered amongst the biggest factors that affect student motivation and development.

HYDERABAD: Over 90% of the parents surveyed have stated that their children are more actively involved in evaluating problems and are more confident analyzing new concepts with the presence of a teacher. This was revealed on the occasion of Children’s Day as part of a study conducted by Cuemath, a beyond-school, multi-format math learning programme that blends technology with personal teaching. The study was conducted over the last six months and collates the opinions of over 500 parents including those in Hyderabad.

A major reason for the sustenance of this mode of thought, parents declared, was the knowledge that children naturally learn from one another while solving problems and working collaboratively within a shared space. Additionally, face-time with a teacher provide greater validation and encouragement than a pre-recorded video, they opined. Manan Khurma, CEO, Cuemath said, “We at Cuemath believe technology cannot be the only driving factor to enhance our quality of education; it only acts as an enabler, with teachers being facilitators and students becoming the true drivers for their learning process. Hence, we need to engage them in a holistic and self-paced learning program”. He further added, “I have been teaching for over 15 years now and having personally taught over 10,000 children, I believe that the need to create an impactful curriculum and introduce new ways of teaching through modern digital tools has never been greater.” 

