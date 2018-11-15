Stepping right,future bright!!

Vijaya Pratap By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Kalinga Natyotsav” is an annual endeavour by the Kalinga Cultural Trust, a cultural body that very religiously and dutifully encourages the budding dancers from different classical dance forms. It is an ideal platform where the dancers are not judged for their ‘still developing’ skills, but they are being appreciated and patted on the back for their efforts and sincerity. And at the same time, the gurus are given an opportunity to showcase their “work in progress” thus simplifying their combined journey of learning, exploring, and spreading our rich classical dance forms.

This year the five-day festival took place in the precincts of Jagannadh Mandir and as the renowned Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy put it, one could feel the excellent energy and the positive vibrations radiating because of the divine presence in the vicinity. It is often believed that the sacred classical arts get further enriched with divinity in the air.

On Sunday, the fourth day of the festival, the auditorium was full and it was a well spread visual feast by two well- established dance schools of the twin cities with their sub-junior, junior and senior students showcasing their talents: Shankarananda Kalakshetra- Bharata Natyam and Deepanjali- Kuchipudi.Dressed in elegant costumes with pleasing colours, the students of Shankarananda Kalakshetra, trained by the celebrated Bharata Natyam exponent Ananda Shankar Jayant, gave a pleasing recital that reflected the choreographic skills of the guru and the enormous efforts put in by her to mould them into fine dancers. Of course, students are still in the formative stage but one can see that expert hands are moulding them. Discipline and hard work reflected in their well- coordinated movements. After a stunning “Ganesha Thalanam”, Annamacharya’s keerthana on Lord Narasimha in Gowla Raagam followed.

“Devi Stuthi” was Deekshitar’s “Panchashakthi Swaroopini” in a lilting Karnataka Devagandhari Raagam, extolling the beauties and virtues of the divine mother. Oothukadu Venkata Kavi’s famous “Marakatha manimaya chela” in Aarabhi turned out lively with the use of cymbals, kolatam sticks etc.

The Natabhairavi Thillana in praise of Rukmini Devi and Kalakshetra followed: composed by Veena Krishnamachari, younger brother of Tiger Varadhachariar, it was choreographed by Rukmini Devi and first performed by guru Sarada Hoffman, during mid-1940’s. Ever since it has been a favourite with almost every Kalakshetra alumnus. The recital concluded with a vibrant “Shivoham”.

As DSV Sastry’s rich voice floated in waves, Deepika Reddy’s Deepanjali disciples gave a Kuchipudi recital that was replete with the characteristic graceful charm of the dance form. In well- coordinated groups, their bodies swayed sinuously in unison and in total sync. As the proud guru watched with the satisfaction they glided from an invocation in Arabhi to Swathi Tirunal’s “Nrityati Nritayati” in Sankarabharanam and “Vinayakuni Vale” - one of Tyagaraja’s Kancheepura keerthanas in Madhyamavathi. “Anandamayamu”, an excerpt from Deepika’s earlier production “Prakrithi Rakshathi Rakshithaha” was a celebration of the five elements giving a message of how, if we are careful with our lifestyle ensuring the reduced impact on the environment in everything we do, we will protect the five elements and they would protect us in return.

“Nritya Neerajanam”, was a joyous dance with complex, brisk and rhythmic movements and intricate footwork where dancers wove aesthetic patterns on the stage, in praise of the grace and beauty of the Kuchipudi art form: this pleasing number highlighted Deepika’s choreographic skills.Natya Swara ably curated this five-day event, bringing oodles of joy to the dance aficionados of Hyderabad.