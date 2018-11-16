NIMS doctor suicide: Probe panel says he was bullied

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The committee which was constituted to enquire into the reasons which led Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences’ resident doctor Dr Siva Teja Reddy to commit suicide, stated in their report that they found enough indications that Siva Teja was bullied, harassed, humiliated and discriminated. The committee headed by Dr Raja Reddy, which submitted its report to NIMS director Dr K Manohar, said steps should be taken to address the issues and avoid any more tragic incidents.

On March 25, Dr Siva Teja Reddy, who was pursuing a DM Neurology course, committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room at the institute. His death triggered a series of protests and NIMS Resident Doctors’ Association alleged that some professors harassed them, threatened to fail students in exams and made them work for excruciatingly long hours.

Based on their demand, a five-member committee was formed headed by Dr Raja Reddy. The committee spoke with parents of Dr Siva Teja, resident doctors, faculty, staff at the institute before submitting the report.

Pointing out the harassment meted out to Siva Teja and other resident doctors, they said that this has led to fear psychosis among them.

They also said that many resident doctors brought to their notice that certain faculty members verbally abuse them in front of patients and attendants.

“It appears that there are lots of bullies in the faculty and they must be counselled and warned in appropriate terms. The death of Siva Teja has brought to light that the insensitive treatment meted out to students by the faculty, though it may not be the sole reason for the suicide of Siva Teja,” the report said.

The report further said:

“It can only be stated that the reasons are more of psychiatry in nature on part of deceased and diseased (whomsoever and whatsoever they are afflicted with) and it will not be out of place to mention that the ambience of repeated episodes of harassment and humiliation might have clouded the thought process on the fateful day.”

What the inquiry report said

“It can only be stated that the reasons are more of psychiatry in nature on part of deceased and diseased (whomsoever and whatsoever they are afflicted with) and it will not be out of place to mention that the ambience of repeated episodes of harassment and humiliation might have clouded the thought process on the fateful day,” it said. Some of their recommendations include setting up of a grievance cell, and following directives of Medical Council of India and Supreme Court in respect of working hours of resident doctors.