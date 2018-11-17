Home Cities Hyderabad

Feast on Parsi Delights

The Parsi community has a long history in Hyderabad.  

Published: 17th November 2018 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Parsi community has a long history in Hyderabad.  They first came here in the 18th century at the invitation of Nizam and over a period of time flourished into a small but vibrant community which has played a role in the growth of this city.  The cuisine of the Parsis is quite diverse with marked Iranian as well as Gujarati influences, incorporating non-vegetarian dishes as its mainstay.

The Parsi bhonu or feast, served during festivals and weddings has an array of delicacies, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, including some mouthwatering desserts.  Patrani Machhi (a preparation of fish in a green marinade steamed inside a banana leaf), dhansak (a lentil based non-vegetarian preparation) and Salli Boti (mutton curry served with potato sticks) are some of the popular recipes from this cuisine.

Till recently, one could enjoy the cuisine only at the Parsi functions in the city, or at Parsi homes. Awad Wadia has been running a catering business in Hyderabad for the last three decades specialising in Parsi food. He had inherited the knowledge from his father and grandmother who used to be in the same business. Apart from catering for almost all As per Awad, food lovers in Hyderabad are developing a keen interest in Parsi food, and there is often a request to put up a Parsi food counter in some non-Parsi weddings and functions, too.

Parsi food made its first appearance in Hyderabadi restaurants a couple of years ago, with the launch of SodaBottleOpenerWala in Jubilee Hills. The restaurant chain has done a good job in popularising the cuisine among the non-Parsis all over the country.  It offers a number of Parsi dishes on its menu including prawn patio, farcha and lagan nu custard, apart from hosting food promotions from time to time. 
A new takeaway, ‘Parsi Bawa focusing exclusively on Parsi food, has recently started operations near General Bazar, Secunderabad. Owned by Parvez Baria, whose family has been in Hyderabad for generations the eatery brings forward many hidden gems from the Parsi cuisine.

Apart from the Dhansak, Salli Boti and Patrani Machhi, some other items of note are Kheema patties, Parsi kebabs and Parsi pulav with mutton kheema.  Innovations by the eatery include a set of non-vegetarian rolls, including a Dhansak Chicken Roll and Gizzard and Liver roll (adapted from a Parsi dish Aleti Paleti).  You can also order a complete bhonu or feast food from here too. The less heavy combo meals have dhansak, bagara rice, kebabs and kachumber. Just a couple of months old, the takeaway is getting an  encouraging response even through food delivery partners. 

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp