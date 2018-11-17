Home Cities Hyderabad

More than a year later, Telangana Heritage Act yet to find  life beyond paper

However, as the debate goes on behind the implementation of the act and the bucks are passed onto other officials, the conditions of several heritage structures within the city continue to deteriorate

Published: 17th November 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

A student performer during the Independence Day function at the historic Golkonda Fort in Hyderabad.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when Hyderabad, a city steeped in history, is rapidly losing its heritage buildings to ‘development’, the TRS government’s Telangana Heritage Act had come as a relief to heritage aficionados. However, as the State inches towards elections, the Act and its provisions unfortunately still remain on paper. Though heritage committees at State, district and city levels have been formed as prescribed under the Heritage Act, they are yet to exercise its functions.

For instance, the Telangana State Heritage Authority (TSHA) is empowered to set up museums and conduct excavations. However, no such initiatives have been taken up yet. The TSHA is also supposed to facilitate restoration and as well as advise the government on heritage matters. None of these functions have been exercised as well.

The officials resort to passing the buck to others and absolving themselves of any responsibility. NR Visalatchy, the director of Heritage Telangana, told Express, “After receiving a gazette notification in October last year, I sent a proposal to the Secretary of the Department of Culture for his approval. I am waiting for the approval before exercising the functions of the heritage committees.”​

It is important to mention that the post of Director of Heritage Telangana came into being after the bill was passed in the Assembly. “The Director of Department of Archaeology and Heritage is hereby known as the Director of Heritage Telangana,” the law states. As the Director, Visalatchy is the implementing authority of the act.

Burra Venkatesham, the Secretary to Government of Telangana Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture Department, told Express, “In the TSHA, the state government is supposed to appoint two heritage/archaeology/history experts into TSHA. They are yet to be appointed. However, that does not mean that the Director should wait for my approval to function. She is the implementing authority.”

Meanwhile, other officials claimed that they did not even have knowledge of the law or the heritage committees. An official, who is to be the member of TSHA, when contacted said, "This is the first time I am hearing about the law. This is very ambitious and it should be implemented thoroughly."

On Friday, a Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) source said a meeting was arranged with the Director of Heritage Telangana for next week, in which the future-course of the law and its implementation would be taken up. 

However, as the debate goes on behind the implementation of the act and the bucks are passed onto other officials, the conditions of several heritage structures within the city continue to deteriorate. P Anuradha Reddy, convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said, "The law in itself is flawed. It was passed in the Assembly without any discussion. I am not surprised that there has been no implementation. Neither did the previous government care about heritage, nor does the present dispensation." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heritage Act TSHA TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp