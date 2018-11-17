Student brutally murdered for trying to film a brawl in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an incident straight out of a crime movie, a history-sheeter along with his associates brutally murdered a degree student for trying to film a brawl at Mailardevpally in Cyberabad commissionerate on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Mohammed Mustaq, tried to film a brawl in which Mohammed Shanoor Ghaji, history-sheeter from Kalapather police station, his accomplices were involved.

That angered the brawlers who stabbed Mohammed Mustaq in the chest, killing him on the spot. The victim’s brother and a friend, who came to his aid, were also injured in the incidents. The residents unsuccessfully tried to chase the attackers. However, police managed to nabbed them in less than four hours after a midnight operation and arrested them in the early hours of Friday. Mohamed Shanoor Ghaji is an accused in two murder cases, two robbery cases, one attempt to murder and a case under arms act. DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said all the accused were booked under PD Act.

The incident happened at 10.45 pm on Thursday, when Mustaq and his Nabi came to Shastripuram and saw Shanoor creating a ruckus in the area. Mustaq then started filming the incident on his mobile phone. Noticing that Shanoor, attacked Mustaq with a knife. When Mustaq’s brother Arbaaz tried to intervene, a Shanoor’s aide stabbed him in the leg. When the locals gathered, the accused sped away on their bikes. Inquiries revealed that on Thursday night, the accused persons went to Shishpahad to attack Shakeeb. As Shakeeb tried to escape, the accused chased him but the former managed to escape. Later, while returning towards Mustafanagar, they stopped at a pan shop and started creating ruckus in the area. That is when Mustaq started filming them, leading to his brutal murder.