Home Cities Hyderabad

Student brutally murdered for trying to film a brawl in Hyderabad

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Mustaq, tried to film a brawl in which Mohammed Shanoor Ghaji, history sheeter from Kalapather police station, his accomplices were involved. 

Published: 17th November 2018 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an incident straight out of a crime movie, a history-sheeter along with his associates brutally murdered a degree student for trying to film a brawl at Mailardevpally in Cyberabad commissionerate on Thursday night.  The deceased, identified as Mohammed Mustaq, tried to film a brawl in which Mohammed Shanoor Ghaji, history-sheeter from Kalapather police station, his accomplices were involved. 

That angered the brawlers who stabbed Mohammed Mustaq in the chest, killing him on the spot. The victim’s brother and a friend, who came to his aid, were also injured in the incidents. The residents unsuccessfully tried to chase the attackers. However, police managed to nabbed them in less than four hours after a midnight operation and arrested them in the early hours of Friday.  Mohamed Shanoor Ghaji is an accused in two murder cases, two robbery cases, one attempt to murder and a case under arms act.  DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said all the accused were booked under PD Act.

The incident happened at 10.45 pm on Thursday, when Mustaq and his Nabi came to Shastripuram and saw Shanoor creating a ruckus in the area. Mustaq then started filming the incident on his mobile phone. Noticing that Shanoor, attacked Mustaq with a knife. When Mustaq’s brother Arbaaz tried to intervene, a Shanoor’s aide stabbed him in the leg. When the locals gathered, the accused sped away on their bikes.  Inquiries revealed that on Thursday night, the accused persons went to Shishpahad to attack Shakeeb. As Shakeeb tried to escape, the accused chased him but the former managed to escape. Later, while returning towards Mustafanagar, they stopped at a pan shop and started creating ruckus in the area. That is when Mustaq started filming them, leading to his brutal murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp