Man from Medak district shot dead by teenager in US

MEDAK: In yet another shocking shooting incident in the US, a 61-year-old man from Medak was murdered outside his home in Ventnor City, New Jersey in the late hours of November 15. Sunil Edla was allegedly shot dead by a 16-year old when he was reportedly leaving for work. Sunil’s body was found in a pool of blood on the sidewalk in front of 6 North Nashville Avenue by the Ventnor City police after responding to a 911 call at about 8.04 PM on November 15, said a press release from Atlantic County police after it nabbed the accused.

Edla’s vehicle, a 2002 Subaru Forester, was missing from the scene and that helped Atlantic City Police trace the vehicle and nab the 16 year old. The press release said that Brian Wells, a neighbour, mentioned noticing the accused waiting for Edla outside in a bush. While the motive is unknown, the Atlantic city police say that the accused has been sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.

After working as a physical trainer in Medak, Edla had left for the US in 1989 to work as male nurse. Sunil, had actually booked a flight to India on November 17 but later cancelled the ticket.

He was excited about his planned trip to India as he was looking forward to celebrate his mother’s 95th birthday. His mother, who lives in Medak with his sister, said that he was living a good life with his family in the US and he would have been alive if he has not cancelled his ticket. Sunil, who was working as a night auditor at an Atlantic city hospital, was living with his bedridden wife, two sons and three grandchildren. According to family, he was leaving for work after having dropped his grandchild at home.