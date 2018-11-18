Home Cities Hyderabad

‘State needs to shift its focus to employment and education’: Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud

The TRS MP was criticised by the duo of Congress Khairatabad candidate Sravan Dasoju and TDP member Veerendar Tulla Goud.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Employment and education were identified as the key issues that needed to be focused on in the State, a panel comprising of leaders cutting across the State’s political spectrum settled upon in a freewheeling conversation with youngsters at an event. 

In the event called Future of Telangana, organised by Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) in partnership with Twitter, Bhongir MP of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Boora Narsaiah Goud conceded that primary education in public sector has collapsed in Telangana. 

“India’s education system is dichotomous. When it comes to primary education, people opt for private institutions. However, when it comes to higher education, institutions like AIIMS, IITs and IIMs are always preferred. Today the primary education in the public sector has collapsed. However, we can revive it,” Narsaiah Goud said. 

The TRS MP was criticised by the duo of Congress Khairatabad candidate Sravan Dasoju and TDP member Veerendar Tulla Goud. When Narsaiah Goud claimed that the State Government had provided ample opportunities in terms of employment, Dasoju countered, “I think education and infrastructure has to be strengthened together. Unfortunately, it is for the misfortune of the people of Telangana that this government has learnt the art of giving buffaloes, sheep, fish when people ask for employment.”

TDP member Tulla Goud slammed the government for allegedly shelving the Information Technology Information Region (ITIR) Project which he claims would have increased employment in the State. Reiterating the same, Dasoju said, “We had spent `600 crore for the intitial infrasturactual development of the ITIR project. It has been shelved due to the negligence and callousness of present government.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Rashtra Samithi Boora Narsaiah Goud Education and employment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp