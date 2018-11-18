‘State needs to shift its focus to employment and education’: Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Employment and education were identified as the key issues that needed to be focused on in the State, a panel comprising of leaders cutting across the State’s political spectrum settled upon in a freewheeling conversation with youngsters at an event.

In the event called Future of Telangana, organised by Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) in partnership with Twitter, Bhongir MP of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Boora Narsaiah Goud conceded that primary education in public sector has collapsed in Telangana.

“India’s education system is dichotomous. When it comes to primary education, people opt for private institutions. However, when it comes to higher education, institutions like AIIMS, IITs and IIMs are always preferred. Today the primary education in the public sector has collapsed. However, we can revive it,” Narsaiah Goud said.

The TRS MP was criticised by the duo of Congress Khairatabad candidate Sravan Dasoju and TDP member Veerendar Tulla Goud. When Narsaiah Goud claimed that the State Government had provided ample opportunities in terms of employment, Dasoju countered, “I think education and infrastructure has to be strengthened together. Unfortunately, it is for the misfortune of the people of Telangana that this government has learnt the art of giving buffaloes, sheep, fish when people ask for employment.”

TDP member Tulla Goud slammed the government for allegedly shelving the Information Technology Information Region (ITIR) Project which he claims would have increased employment in the State. Reiterating the same, Dasoju said, “We had spent `600 crore for the intitial infrasturactual development of the ITIR project. It has been shelved due to the negligence and callousness of present government.”