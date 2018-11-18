Home Cities Hyderabad

Two farmer welfare schemes to be presented at Food and Agriculture Organisation seminar

The officials have already sent two documentaries to FAO on Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State government’s two innovative farmer welfare schemes - Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima - would be presented to international audience at a seminar being organised by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) from November 21 to 23 at its headquarters in Rome.

At the “International Symposium on Agricultural Innovation for Family Farmers” being organised by FAO,  principal secretary for agriculture C Parthasarathi will present the success stories of the two schemes. As many as 20 success stories in agriculture innovation across the globe will be presented in the seminar, of which two are from Telangana.

The officials have already sent two documentaries to FAO on Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima. Also brought out two booklets on these two schemes which will be distributed to audience across the globe during the seminar. Under Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme, the government would provide `4,000 per acre per crop. Under Rythu Bhima, the government is providing `5 lakh life insurance.

Principal secretary of agriculture will speak on “Unlocking the potential of agricultural innovation to achieve sustainable development goals” in Rome, Italy. He will give presentation on Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima at the Innovation Fair and participate in a panel discussion on “Building effective agriculture innovation systems and empowering its actors”. 

At a meeting with Seeds Division of FAO on November 24, Parthasarathi will give presentation on Telangana State as Global Seed Hub. He will visit ISTA Secretariat, Zurich,  on November 26 and 27 for planning the meeting of 32nd ISTA Congress, 2019 to be held from June 26 to July 3, 2019 in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Rythu Bandhu Rythu Bhima Telangana government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp