Two farmer welfare schemes to be presented at Food and Agriculture Organisation seminar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State government’s two innovative farmer welfare schemes - Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima - would be presented to international audience at a seminar being organised by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) from November 21 to 23 at its headquarters in Rome.

At the “International Symposium on Agricultural Innovation for Family Farmers” being organised by FAO, principal secretary for agriculture C Parthasarathi will present the success stories of the two schemes. As many as 20 success stories in agriculture innovation across the globe will be presented in the seminar, of which two are from Telangana.

The officials have already sent two documentaries to FAO on Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima. Also brought out two booklets on these two schemes which will be distributed to audience across the globe during the seminar. Under Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme, the government would provide `4,000 per acre per crop. Under Rythu Bhima, the government is providing `5 lakh life insurance.

Principal secretary of agriculture will speak on “Unlocking the potential of agricultural innovation to achieve sustainable development goals” in Rome, Italy. He will give presentation on Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima at the Innovation Fair and participate in a panel discussion on “Building effective agriculture innovation systems and empowering its actors”.

At a meeting with Seeds Division of FAO on November 24, Parthasarathi will give presentation on Telangana State as Global Seed Hub. He will visit ISTA Secretariat, Zurich, on November 26 and 27 for planning the meeting of 32nd ISTA Congress, 2019 to be held from June 26 to July 3, 2019 in Hyderabad.