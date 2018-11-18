Upcimng GITAM University announces admissions and fee waiver for next year

Home Cities Hyderabad

GITAM (Deemed to be University) Hyderabad has announced admissions for the B.Tech, M.Tech, B-Pharmacy and B-Architecture programmes for the academic year 2019-20.

HYDERABAD:  GITAM (Deemed to be University) Hyderabad has announced admissions for the B.Tech, M.Tech, B-Pharmacy and B-Architecture programmes for the academic year 2019-20. Addressing at a press conference after releasing GAT ( Gitam Admission Test) 2019 notification here on Saturday, GITAM Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad said there would  be financial assistance and fee concessions to JEE Main and Eamcet top rankers. 

The Pro Vice-Chancellor said there will be a  fee waiver to top 10 rankers in GAT 2019 besides 75% fee concession for rankers from 11-100, and 50% concession for the top 500 rankers.  The fee waiver also be provided to JEE Main top rankers from 1 to 250 and AP and Telangana EAMCET top rankers from 1-50, besides fee concession for other rankers, he informed.

The computer based online test for GAT 2019 will be conducted from April 10 to 22. The ranks will be announced on April 26, he said adding that application forms can be  downloaded and submitted online. The last date for receipt of filled-in-application is March 30, 2019.

“The counselling for admissions will be held in the second week of May.  Candidates seeking admission to B Arch should qualify in NATA or JEE (Main),” Siva Prasad said. “Student who pass Intermediate examination with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks are eligible for GAT,” said Dr Nathi Venu Kumar,  Director of training & placement cell. Dr K Shiva Kumar,  Deputy Director (Admissions) spoke about the admission process.

