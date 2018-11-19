Home Cities Hyderabad

Bhima Koregaon case: Writer-activist Varavara Rao sent to  custody till November 26

Telangana Praja Front condemned the arrest and called for a movement against the undemocratic policies of Telangana government. 

Published: 19th November 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Varvara_Rao_PTI

Revolutionary writer P Varavara Rao arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case being produced at a court in Pune on Wednesday Aug 29 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after revolutionary writer P Varavara Rao was arrested from his Gandhinagar residence here and taken to Pune on a transit warrant by Pune Police, a local court on Sunday morning sent him to police custody till November 26 for further investigation into the clashes at Bhima Koregaon in 2017.

ALSO READ: Pune Police take custody of Varavara Rao after his house arrest extension ends

Earlier, the Hyderabad High Court had dismissed Rao’s petition seeking quashing of charges against him and questioning the validity of a transit remand order issued on August 28 by the Hyderabad Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Rao is accused of involvement in an alleged plot my Maoists to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, members of various people’s rights organisations including VIRASAM protested at Dharna Chowk condemning the arrest of Varavara Rao by the Pune Police and demanded his immediate release. VIRASAM claimed that poets and intellectuals are not involved any conspiracy and it was, in fact, the governments were the “real conspirator”.

A release from VIRASAM said apprehending Varavara Rao after two-and-half months of house arrest shows how the governments were trying to portray activists as dangerous and resorting to anti-democratic means. “People should raise their voice against this and also fight against the illegal arrests and detentions by police,” the release said. Telangana Praja Front condemned the arrest and called for a movement against the undemocratic policies of the Telangana government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Varavara Rao Activist Arrest Hyderabad High Cour Bhima Koregaon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp