Hyderabad: Signal-free Mindspace junction possible? Maybe not...

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are roundabouts really the answer to traffic trouble in Cyberabad? A few months ago, it was reported that the Hitech City main road, the stretch between Cyber Towers to Biodiversity junction, would not have signals. But can such an arrangement, with the current state of traffic in the area, even possible?

The State government has spent over Rs 108 crore to develop the stretch between the two points by commissioning an underpass and a flyover. The underpass, connecting motorists from Bio Diversity to Cyber Towers, was inaugurated a few months ago, while the Mindspace flyover was opened to traffic only a month ago. Along with the flyover, roads connecting to the flyover, closed during construction - connecting Ramky Towers and Inorbit Mall - were opened as well. Now with traffic converging at the Mindspace roundabout from all sides, during peak times in the evening, commuters can get stuck in major traffic snarls.

The fact that there are no signals at the roundabout, far being a solace to commuters, is perhaps only aggravating the issue.

“Both the underpass and the flyover are of very little use to people working in Raheja Mindspace. An employee exiting the complex would have to a long U-turn just to use the flyover or underpass, Most people prefer using the Mindspace roundabout instead. However it does not have a signal and this causes massive traffic snarls,” explained Ramanjeet Singh a commuter. According to commuters like Ramanjeet, for those who intend to go to Ramky towers from Raheja Mindspace, both the underpass and the flyover seem useless.

Sources from the traffic police department say that they have undertaken a study of the junction, to assess whether extra signages or deployment of cops could fix the issue or whether a traffic signal will indeed be required.

“It is partly a behavioural issue on part of the commuters who have not yet gotten accustomed to using the rotary. However, we have also noticed some design issues with it as well, which may be aggravating traffic jams. After a week-long study, we will decide on a future course of action,” said a senior official from Cyberabad Traffic police.

Cost of ‘inconvenience’

