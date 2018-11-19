Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic cops remove road ‘encroachers’ in Hyderabad

Officials TNIE spoke to said they received between 2 and 3 complaints every day on traffic congestion.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:52 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure a seamless drive for commuters, the Cyberabad Traffic Police and GHMC have cracked the whip on shopkeepers who illegally encroached upon footpaths and the main road near Indira Nagar at Gachibowli.

A total of 10 commercial structures along Indira Nagar main road and Gachibowli Junction were removed and `5500 collected as a penalty from those in the wrong, most of whom are commercial building owners. A majority of the encroachments were on government land meant for footpaths.

“The total width of the road is 70 feet, but in some areas, it was far less due to encroachments. We removed a 30-year-old bus-stop which wasn’t being used anymore from one spot to expand the road’s width,” added Ravi Kumar Vajja, additional inspector, Gachibowli traffic police.

Officials TNIE spoke to said they received between 2 and 3 complaints every day on traffic congestion. “We had identified 17 locations and sent notices to encroachers asking them to vacate on the 15th. Structures that weren’t taken down by owners were demolished over the weekend,” Kumar said.

Hyderabad anti encroachment drive Illegal encroachment Hyderabad

